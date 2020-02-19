Danang to build night market, pedestrian street

By Nhan Tam

A boat restaurant on the Han River in Danang City at night. When the pedestrian street and night market are opened, they will enrich the nightlife activities in the city – PHOTO: NHAN TAM

DANANG – Sea Star Saigon JSC – Danang Branch has got nod to invest in the Bach Dang night market and pedestrian street project on Bach Dang Street along the Han River in Danang City.

This will be the first walking street, inclusive of a night market, in the central city.

The investor will pay VND1.4 billion for the temporary use of the pavements and road there. The fee may be changed in 2021, according to Danang City People’s Council’s approval notice.

The project covers 2.2 hectares of land that is 650 meters long and 36 meters wide.

It will consist of a pedestrian street with an area of 9,750 square meters and a night market that is home to 202 mobile stalls with a combined area of 1,308 square meters running along the Han River bank.

There will be 38 souvenir and handicraft stalls, 42 fashion stalls, 99 stalls for food and beverages and 15 service booths as well as eight stalls for culture and art.

Each standard stall has a monthly subleasing price of VND8 million.

Besides this, the HCMC-based investor will set aside 3,300 square meters for convention space, 1,000 square meters for events and 1,000 square meters for a stage. Audiences can enjoy street performances at four zones with a combined area of 1,200 square meters and other public services at six zones on the sidewalks.

According to Truong Thi Hong Hanh, director of the Danang Tourism Department, when this project is put into operation on March 29, it will become part of the city’s tourism stimulation campaign, helping tourism businesses offer more products to attract guests post-Covid-19.