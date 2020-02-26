Danang sends 20 people back to South Korea

The Saigon Times Daily

A bus carries 20 South Korean passengers to Danang International Airport. Flight VJ878 departed from Danang City at 11.55 p.m. on February 25, taking 20 South Koreans back home – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Flight VJ878 departed from Danang City at 11.55 p.m. on February 25, taking 20 South Koreans, who had arrived in the central coastal city a day earlier from Daegu City, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea, back home.

The Danang Center for Aviation Security told VietnamPlus that before repatriating them, the 20 South Korean nationals were given health checks.

Danang Chairman Huynh Duc Tho on the same day sent an apology letter to these passengers explaining that the city must apply this emergency measure to protect visitors and the community from the novel coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19.

The municipal chairman also expected to welcome them on other occasions, according to the letter.

Earlier on February 24, Flight VJ871 departing from South Korea’s Daegu landed in Danang City at 10.43 a.m. Among the 80 people quarantined to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, 58 are Vietnamese citizens, 20 come from South Korea and two are Thai nationals.