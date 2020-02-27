Covid-19 estimated to cost local airlines VND25 trillion

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air are seen parked at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Local airlines are expected to sustain VND25 trillion in lost revenue this year due to an outbreak of the coronavirus – PHOTO: ANH QUAN

HCMC – Local airlines are expected to sustain VND25 trillion in lost revenue this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, instead of the VND10 trillion announced half a month ago, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Speaking at a meeting held by the Ministry of Transport on February 27, Dinh Viet Thang, head of CAAV, said that the accelerating spread of coronavirus infections and the possibility of a global coronavirus pandemic has put local airlines under pressure.

Since late January, due to the fallout from the highly contagious coronavirus, the air transport market has lost steam. As of February 26, local airlines had suspended or scaled down many of their flights due to travel restrictions and fears, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

They also cut all flights to China while slashing by 34% their weekly flights to Taiwan, leaving only 99 in operation.

As for the Hong Kong market, the local carriers have cut all flights, except for Vietnam Airlines, which operates a mere four weekly flights.

Local airlines have yet to scale down flights to Japan, but given the rapid spread of the virus, which causes a disease called Covid-19, the number of Vietnam-Japan flights will be lowered in the coming weeks.

In addition to a 41% cut in flights to South Korea, local airlines have seen their South Korean passenger numbers fall from 26,000 per day on average to 8,000-12,000.

A Vietnam Airlines report said that apart from lost revenue from Chinese passengers during the flight suspensions caused by the flu-like virus, the carrier will also face a drop in passengers on various international flights to and from Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia and on domestic air routes this year.

The CAAV also provided two scenarios for the aviation market. In the first scenario, which was considered more feasible, if the coronavirus is brought under control prior to April, the market may welcome 67 million air passengers this year, down 15% against 2019. Of this, local carriers may transport 12.7 million international passengers, dropping by 28.3% and 35.3 million domestic passengers, down 5.5%.

In the second scenario, if the disease lasts until June, with the plan to cancel all flights to and from South Korea in place, the number of passengers traveling through local airports could total 61.2 million, down 22.6% against 2019. Of the total, local carriers may carry 45.7 million passengers, down 17% year-on-year, with 10.4 million international passengers.