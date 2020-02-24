An information panel on February 20 shows some flights from Chinese cities to Don Mueang airport are cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak affects air travel. (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/

Bangkok (VNA) – The acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is expected to become calmer in the second half of 2020 or earlier, said Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan.

In his speech on February 23 on the occasion of his working visit to the southern province of Phatthalung, Pipat said the coronavirus outbreak has had a serious impact on Thailand – the country welcomed 38.9 million tourists in 2019 with revenue from tourism constituting 18 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Thailand’s revenue from tourism was expected to contribute at least 20 percent to the national GDP in 2020.

Pipat said he is confident the situation will return to normal in the second half or after the Songkran Festival, when China will likely produce a vaccine against it.

He added that with the onset of summer, COVID-19 will not be able to withstand the heat and the situation in many countries, including Thailand, will improve.

The Thai government is preparing to introduce financial measures to help affected enterprises, especially those operating in hotel and restaurant services, trade and tourism, he noted.

Previously, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak predicted that the country’s GDP growth is likely to shrink in the first quarter of 2019 due to impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism sector./.