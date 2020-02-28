|
|Coronavirus threatens global economy as experts warn no country will be spared
|
|Friday, Feb 28, 2020,08:58 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Why is Trump imposing tariffs on China and how could it affect global economy?
- The global economy is slowing down. What can governments do about it?
- Children's headphones 'could be damaging their hearing,' experts warn
- Wild hogs that mauled a Texas woman, 57, to death are part of a 'Pig Bomb' invading the US: Hog expert warns influx of 6 MILLION swine more dangerous than SHARKS are roaming the country
- Myanmar shuts down internet in conflict areas as UN expert warns of potential abuses during blackout
- Experts warn US at risk of losing war with Russia or China
- One million species of plants and animals are now threatened with EXTINCTION, UN warns in landmark 1,000-page report that says we must eat less meat, walk more and ditch plastics to save the planet
- Flu-like pandemic can 'spread in just 36 hours and kill 80million', experts warn
- Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode does NOT keep you safe and private online, experts warn
- Spotlight: Global economy to slow, trade tensions to ease in 2020: bank report