Coronavirus reaches Khanh Hoa province

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Khanh Hoa where the patient is treated

The patient is a 25-year-old woman. She is living in Van Ninh district and working as a receptionist at a local hotel. The patient is said to have had contact with two nCoV-infected Chinese people on January 17.

As of January 31, Khanh Hoa reported one case of infection and 23 others suspicious of coronavirus, 13 of whom were tested negative.

According to the latest update from the Ministry, as of 14 pm February 1, the epidemic was detected in 27 countries with the total number of cases of infection reaching nearly 12,000, including over 11,800 in China. The deadly virus killed 259 people, all of whom are in China.

The coronavirus was detected in 160 patients outside of China, in Thailand (19 cases), Australia (10 cases), Singapore (16 cases), the US (7 cases), Japan (17 cases), Malaysia (8 cases), South Korea (12 cases), France (6 cases), Vietnam (6 cases), Cambodia (1 case), Canada (4 cases), Germany (7 cases), Nepal (1 case), Sri Lanka (1 case), UAE (4 cases), Finland (1 case), Hong Kong (13 cases), Macau (7 cases), Taiwan (10 cases), India (1 case), Sweden (1 case), Spain (1 case), Italy (2 cases), the UK (2 cases), Russia (2 cases), and the Philippines (1 case).

