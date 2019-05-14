Co operation raising local people’s lives

A healthy lifestyle coupled with a balanced diet are the foundations of maintaining good health

The group recently inked a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) General Department of Preventive Medicine to cement co-operation in improving the Vietnamese community’s knowledge about nutrition and creating methods to identify nutrition content in foods and drinks based on the nutrition requirements of Vietnamese people.

Nestlé Vietnam began printing the Nestlé nutritional compass on each packet of the company’s products under the parent company’s global instructions. The move helps consumers clearly understand the nutritional value of each product, from there choosing for themselves and their family members the most suitable items.

Nestlé Vietnam has also collaborated with the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training to launch the Activ Vietnam programme in 2016. This programme supports the National Project 641 on enhancing the stature and endurance of Vietnamese people during 2011-2030.

The Activ Vietnam campaign is based on societal changes, new trends, and the need for kids to learn practical life lessons that sports can teach very well. The goal is for parents and kids to dedicate at least 30 minutes to sports from two to three times a week. The campaign has received very positive responses with nearly 350,000 parents committing themselves to this target last year.

Nestlé Vietnam, in co-operation with Vietnam’s National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the MoH, and the MoET first launched the Nestlé Healthy Kids programme in Vietnam in 2012. The initiative’s core target is to better awareness about nutrition for students, helping parents and teachers realise the importance of nutrition in children’s health and incorporating this knowledge in their diet.

After seven years of implementation, the programme has delivered many positive outcomes for Vietnamese children. By last October, the programme had reached 60 primary schools and benefited more than 32,000 students. The Nestlé Healthy Kids programme has successfully raised awareness regarding good nutrition practices and cooking methods alongside physical fitness, improving the health of Vietnamese children.

The programmes are examples of public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives Nestlé has implemented to contribute towards a healthier society in Vietnam. The projects also underscore Nestlé’s long-term vision and firm belief in the potential of the country.

Ganesan Ampalavanar, managing director of Nestlé Vietnam, said that the programmes show Nestlé’s commitment to nurturing a healthier and more active future generation in Vietnam. “Nestlé Vietnam is a local multinational company with a vision to become the leading company in nutrition, health, and wellness in Vietnam and as such has the responsibility, capability, and will to make an important contribution to enhancing the quality of consumers’ lives in Vietnam through its products,” he said.

It is clear that Nestlé’s efforts have benefited millions of Vietnamese and are improving the health and well-being of children in the country. The initiatives also demonstrate how Nestlé Vietnam as a company leverages PPP projects to drive its corporate social responsibility activities that ultimately impact communities.

According to Nestlé, proper nutrition, good dietary habits, and an active lifestyle are integral to maintaining good health. Thus, the company has actively worked with the NIN to innovate and renovate products to increase micronutrient fortification. Nestlé’s efforts not only help consumers improve their diets and attain specific health benefits, but also address basic nutrient deficiencies in the country.

Among them, Milo is the strongest brand for Nestlé Vietnam along with four other brands including Nescafé, Maggi, Nestlé itself, and infant nutritional product NAN. Milo has become the favourite drink for young generations in the country with over 10.5 billion cartons being consumed over the past 25 years.

In line with Nestlé’s vision to contribute to a healthier future for Vietnamese consumers, the Milo recipe has a unique blend of nutrients called Activ-Go formula. It contains seven essential vitamins and minerals which are needed for growing youngsters. It also contains iron, one of the key nutritional deficiencies in Vietnam.

Last week, Nestlé Vietnam also launched a new line-up of instant low-sugar milk products for the Vietnamese market. With the new low-sugar line, consumers have more choice for their taste, besides the company’s common line and fruit flavours, all satisfying balanced nutrition requirements under recommendations from health organisations.