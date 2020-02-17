Clean water project to ease thirst of Hanoi residents in October

Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee visited the construction site

Do Thi Kim Lien, chairman of Duong River Surface Water Plant JSC, made the commitment at the meeting on March 1 with Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, when he visited the construction site.

This was the first fact-finding visit to this important project by Hanoi leaders.

“The investor should prepare to develop the second phase of the project so that it can supply 300,000 cubic metres of clean water a day by the second quarter of 2020 at latest,” said Chung.

Located in Phu Dong and Trung Mau communes, Gia Lam district, the VND5-trillion ($227-million) plant is expected to have a capacity of 150,000 cubic metres per day when the first phase is completed in October.

Kicked off in March 2017, the project is being developed on 61.5 hectares by VOI, New Technology Application and Tourism One Member Company Limited (NEWTACO), VietinBank Capital, and Hanoi Water Limited Company (Hawaco).

The Duong River surface water treatment plant project is one of the key projects to provide clean water and improve the health conditions of residents in the capital.