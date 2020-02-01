Catfish exports fall, VN farmers and exporters suffer

Vietnam’s catfish exports have seen a sharp decline because of trade barriers and price fluctuations in the world market.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported that Vietnam’s catfish exports in November decreased by 20 percent compared with the same period in 2018.

Markets

Vietnam’s catfish exports have seen a sharp decline because of trade barriers and price fluctuations in the world market.

As of the end of November, the total export value to the markets had hit $258.5 million and $217.6 million, respectively. The export value to the US market decreased sharply by 47.7 percent, while the decrease was minor, 0.1 percent, for the EU market.

Profit

Le Ha

Vietnam’s catfish industry loses clout, suffers lower prices in 2019 A series of problems are affecting Vietnam’s catfish industry, including a sharp fall in catfish material price and decrease in breeder quality. The industry has lost its monopoly. On the world market.