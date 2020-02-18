Cities and provinces active in implementing e-government

A report at the National Committee Conference on e-Government shows that the development of e-government saw many positive changes in 2019. The rate of online public services at level 4 doubled. 100% of the Vietnamese ministries, branches and localities have been connected to the National Document Axis and 86.5% of the electronic documents are exchanged via the Internet, which helps save trillions of VND a year. Since the Prime Minister opened the National Public Service Portal on December 9, 2019, 9/22 ministries and Central-level agencies as well as 100% of the provinces and cities have been connected and integrated with the network.

Vietnamese technology enterprises are asked to actively participate in building e-government. (Photo for illustration)

Among provinces and cities across the country, Quang Ninh with the aid of FPT group has made breakthroughs and taken the lead in applying the e-government model and aiming to build a digital government. All public agencies and units in Quang Ninh province also use a common software system for the management of their working documents and records; 100% of the public agencies and units in the province have had digital signatures; the e-document exchange rate among public agencies and units throughout the entire province has reached nearly 97%; the number of people and businesses accessing the public information portal has been 642,644 while the province’s web portal has been accessed by 2,259,248 people.

Another example of the successful information technology application in State management and public services is An Giang province. The province has cooperated with VNPT in e-government building at the province’s public agencies and units; as a result, they now receive administrative procedure documents from citizens or businesses online and return the results online or through postal services. In doing so, local people and businesses can save their time and money and public services become more efficient. In fact, the rate of sending and receiving electronic documents in the province has reached 97%.

At the conference, along with recognizing and praising the efforts and achievements of ministries and branches, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called on Vietnamese technology enterprises to actively participate in e-government building, considering this a dual goal: helping develop e-government in Vietnam and learning working experience to integrate into the world.

For a powerful, prosperous Vietnam

Building e-government is a big question. In order to resolve the question, it requires all ministries, branches and localities as well as leading information technology enterprises to join efforts, contribute their resources, technical support, working experience and solutions to promote the development of e-government. All Vietnamese organizations and individuals must be aware that the building of e-government can contribute positively to the master project “for a powerful, prosperous Vietnam.”

VNPT is developing a number of core systems for the e-government project, such as the National Public Service Portal, National Electronic Document Exchange Platform, National Reporting System, National Land Database, Medical Clinics, and Social Insurance Systems.

Meanwhile, FPT engages in the project by providing technologies, digital solutions to various fields, such as administration, finance, taxation, smart city, transport and digital transformation.

FPT also supports large cities and provinces like Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Quang Ninh in building their e-government.

As a leading ICT group in Vietnam, the Military-Run Telecommunications and Industry (Viettel) has participated actively and effectively in the e-Government Project. Particularly, it has been chosen to implement key sub-projects in the Governmental Office, the Ministry of Information and Communications and Ministry of Education and Training. It is now developing an information system serving meetings of the cabinet and facilitating the operation of the government. It is also implementing a smart city model in Hue city, building a database for social insurance in Vietnam, and various other databases for the Ministry of Education and Training.

In the face of the fourth industrial revolution, Vietnam is trying its best to successfully build an e-government from the central level to local ones as it is the foundation for the country to conduct digital transformation, develop a digital economy and digital society for a powerful and prosperous Vietnam.

Translated by Thu Nguyen