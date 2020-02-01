A report delivered by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Border Guard Command Senior Colonel Hoang Huu Chien revealed that border guard units strictly maintained combat readiness, closely followed situational developments, managed and protected national sovereignty, and effectively combated crimes.

During the festival, border guard units hosted missions from central agencies, ministries, localities, and border protection forces from other countries while organizing various activities for local people and troops on duty in border areas.

The Cao Bang and Lang Son provincial Border Guard Commands sent hundreds of troops to help local residents overcome the consequences of a hailstorm and took measures to prevent the infection of coronavirus (nCoV).

Speaking at the event, General Chien hailed the force’s achievements in task implementation during the Lunar New Year holidays, especially in organizing Tet activities for people in localities where they are stationed.

He asked border guard units to soon deploy missions for the Lunar New Year with a focus on protecting sovereignty and security in border areas, managing border gates, preventing crimes, and enlisting youths. The force’s commander urged them to make preparations for the assessment of the Draft Law on Border Guard by the National Assembly’s Committee for Defense and Security and the 6th Vietnam-China Border Friendship Exchange.

In the context of the complicated development of coronavirus in China and other countries and territories, General Chien asked departments and agencies under the Border Guard Command to direct provincial border guard commands to take effective preventive measures.

Source: baobienphong

Translated by Tran Hoai