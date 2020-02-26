Black and white “Parasite” reaches Vietnam’s cinemas

The Saigon Times Daily

A still from the monochrome version of “Parasite” – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CJ ENTERTAINMENT

HCMC – The black and white version of four-Oscar-award-winning film “Parasite” has hit Vietnamese screens since February 24, offering audience an intimate visual experience.

Vietnamese cinemagoers have the chance to enjoy the black and white version even before viewers in South Korea, home country of the film’s director, Bong Joon-ho.

Bong Joon-ho said watching the movie in black and white will give viewers a “different” and “strange” experience.

“Cinema started with black and white films. I started making films in 2000 and am passionate for the films made by Renoir, Fellini, Kurosawa, John Ford and Gregg Toland,” Bong said.

Addressing a press conference in Seoul last week, Bong said: “When the colors are gone, you can focus more on the actors’ facial expressions and their eyes and nuanced details.”

“I always love to create a black and white work with my friend, cameraman Hong Kyung Pyo, that’s the reason why the monochrome version of Parasite was born.”

“Parasite” made history as the first non-English language movie to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards on February 9. It won a total of four Oscars, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon-ho and best international feature film.

The film is a tale of two South Korean families, the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims, that mirrors the deepening disparities in Asia’s fourth-largest economy and has struck a chord with global audiences.

Its message resonated with many South Koreans who identify themselves as “dirt spoons”, those born to low-income families who have all but given up on owning a decent house or climbing the social ladder, as opposed to “silver spoons”, who are from better-off families.

The black and white “Parasite” is being screened at CGV cinemas and BHD Star cinemas nationwide.