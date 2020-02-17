They include Vietnam – Czech Republic, Hanoi – Incheon (the Republic of Korea), Hanoi – Kaohsiung, Taiwan (China) routes.
In the domestic market, the airline will open such routes as Ho Chi Minh City – Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Chu Lai, Hanoi – Pleiku, Hanoi – Tuy Hoa, Hai Phong – Buon Ma Thuot and Vinh – Nha Trang, towards achieving the goal of having 60 routes this year.
|Photo for illustration
The carrier also raised the number of daily Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City flights to 36, compared to 18-20 before February 15.
Bamboo Airways ran its first commercial flight in January 2019. As of the end of last year, it served over three million passengers on nearly 20,000 flights.
It is now running a fleet of 28 aircraft with three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, becoming the first private Vietnamese carrier to operate this wide-body airplane.
As Bamboo Airways has yet to launch any flight to China, it is less hit by the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Source: VNA
- At New York Jets Flight Crew tryouts cheerleaders hope NFL dreams take flight
- United’s new 18-hour flight is longest-ever by a U.S. airline
- Qatar Airways announces new world's longest flight
- Airline launches new route from Aberdeen
- United launches San Francisco-Singapore flights
- Government must OK new domestic worker rights
- Three UK launches new mobile offering for SMBs
- VMB launches new 500MBps broadband for SMEs
- Abu Dhabi launches new upstream licensing round
- Carl Paladino's launches new political fireball: Abolish the MTA, give gov the power over agency