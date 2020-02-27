Australian-funded online course helps Vietnamese teachers improve English proficiency

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Australia’s Quality Training Solutions organization is providing an online English course for teachers at several universities in Vietnam to help them improve English proficiency and technology access.

This English program is carried out under the promotion of Aus4skills and Australian Awards and expected to contribute to improving the quality of global education.

Over 100 teachers at Tay Bac University, Thai Nguyen University, and Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry are participating in the 12-month-long course.

“It is a very good opportunity for Tay Bac University. I believe that together with other efforts, this online course will help improve the level of English of our staff and lecturers significantly,” said Doan Duc Lan, vice rector of the university.

“The course is designed in an attractive way. […] It has motivated our lecturers and staff in learning English. People have created a group to share and exchange information with each other and they are quite active in that group,” said Quyen, Aus4skills coordinator at Tay Bac University.

“Quality Training Solutions professors hope the program will provide a long-term international English learning environment and modern distance learning technology, especially for lecturers in remote areas, to eliminate the geographical distance to study with the world,” said Trang Tran, chief representative of Quality Training Solutions.

This online English program is sponsored by the Australian Professors’ Study Encouragement Fund for Vietnam, according to Australian Alumni in Vietnam.

Founded by Australian professors and Australian alumni, Quality Training Solutions delivers quality education and training programs that give students the chance to create a positive future for themselves in the form of employment, career advancement and pathways to further education and self-development.