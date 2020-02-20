Australian alumni support ethnic minority girls

Two teachers take ethnic minority children to school. An Australian alumni group has helped ethnic minority girls in Son La Province improve their knowledge and leadership capacity – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – An Australian alumni group has visited Tay Bac University in the northern province of Son La to help improve knowledge and leadership capacity of ethnic minority girls there.

The group, which comprised Vu Thi Duc, Le Van Anh, Leo Thi Tho and Nguyen Van Bao, implemented the “Journey to support ethnic minority female students at Tay Bac University” project to help the young women become the core force in the activities of female students throughout the school.

This project is an application of the Australian alumni after completing the Advancing Women in Leadership course that the Aus4Skills program has previously implemented to support leadership skills for the female students at the university, according to Australian Alumni in Vietnam.

More than 20 teachers at Tay Bac University and some high schools have joined the source lecturer team to support the students.

Since December 2019, the source lecturer group has participated in five skills training courses on basic consultation, personal development skills, management skills, leadership, knowledge on gender and gender equality, and gender violence.

The Aus4Skills program’s Advancing Women in Leadership component was launched in 2017 with an aim to promote gender equality in Vietnam through increasing the representation of women in political leadership and decision-making positions at all levels.

Aus4Skills is a five-year program providing support to Vietnam to access and use high level professional and technical knowledge, skills and competencies to contribute to the country’s sustainable economic and social development.

The “Journey to support ethnic minority female students at Tay Bac University” project is financially supported by the Australian Government through the Australian Alumni Grants Fund.