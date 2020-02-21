According to the ASEAN Secretary General, under the chair of Vietnamese Defense Minister, General Ngo Xuan Lich, many issues were discussed in an open manner during the event. He shared that the retreat followed the pre-set schedule and he was very impressed with the preparations for the retreat this year. He believed that Vietnam with its careful preparations will successfully host other meetings during the ASEAN Year 2020. The ASEAN official is looking forward to attending other meetings, including the ADMM and ADMM+, held by Vietnam in 2020.

The ADMM Retreat is amid the outbreak of the Covid-19. Participants at the retreat, therefore, issued a joint statement on defense cooperation in dealing with the disease. Mr. Lim Jock Hoi highly appreciated the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam’s effort at the ADMM Retreat to issue the joint statement.

ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi

According to the ASEAN Secretary General, after the issuance of the statement by the ASEAN Chair on ASEAN Common Response to Covid-10 outbreak, that defense ministers of ASEAN countries issued a joint statement on defense cooperation in dealing with the disease has once more demonstrated the solidarity and mutual support among ASEAN countries. He further stressed that the act has shown ASEAN’s support for China and the whole region in ensuring a strong security architecture.

Mr. Lim Jock Hoi also said that he was impressed that in a very short period of time, the ADMM Retreat issued the joint statement. He believed that the joint statement is suitable with the theme of “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” chosen by Vietnam in the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020. He emphasized that the joint statement is very important to all of us. After the ADMM Retreat, foreign ministers of ASEAN countries and China will meet in Vientaine (Laos) to discuss measures to cope with Covid-19.

Though we have had experience in dealing with the SARS outbreak in 2003, the Covid-19 brings another experience, the ASEAN official said. We may revise our approaches to responding to Covid-19. In so doing, all aspects of ASEAN countries, including health service, defense, foreign and economic affairs should be reviewed to ensure health for the people of the community, the ASEAN official stressed.

