ASEAN 2020: Việt Nam chairs first meeting of ACCC in 2020

Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN, Ambassador Trần Đức Bình. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Chiến

JAKARTA — Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN Ambassador Trần Đức Bình chaired the first 2020 meeting of the ASEAN Connectivity Co-ordinating Committee (ACCC) in Indonesia on Tuesday.

Participants praised the progress made under the 2025 Master Plan for ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC 2025), with 12 out of 15 initiatives in the strategic fields of sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility already underway.

Participants adopted plans for Việt Nam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN and a 2020-2022.

Specifically, ASEAN will give priority to three initiatives that have yet to be implemented: building data on commercial routes, developing digital platforms, and enhancing vocational and human resources training.

Delegates also highlighted the need to promote MPAC 2025, encourage the involvement of specialised agencies, and strengthen mechanisms to link MPAC 2025 with initiatives within the region with partner countries.

The ACCC was established with the aim to supervise MPAC 2025’s implementation and report to the ASEAN Coordinating Council and the ASEAN Summit.

MPAC 2025 was adopted at the 28th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, in September 2016. — VNS