International Arsenal suffer shock exit as United and Wolves cruise into last 16 The Saigon Times Daily Friday, Feb 28, 2020,09:04 (GMT+7) Arsenal suffer shock exit as United and Wolves cruise into last 16The Saigon Times Daily Olympiacos’ Youssef El-Arabi scores their second goal at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain February 27, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Arsenal suffered a shock Europa League exit to Olympiakos Piraeus on away goals after a 2-1 extra-time home defeat, while Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers cruised into the last 16 with emphatic aggregate wins on Thursday. The North London club were among several heavyweights who slumped out as the Portuguese trio of Benfica, Sporting and Porto as well as Ajax Amsterdam and Celtic were also eliminated from Europe’s second-tier competition in the Round of 32. Arsenal had beaten Olympiakos 1-0 in the first leg and appeared to have done enough to squeeze through when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck in the 113th minute to cancel out Pape Cisse’s 53rd-minute header which levelled the tie on aggregate. But the visitors had the last laugh as Youssef El Arabi struck seven minutes later to delight the noisy contingent of away fans, with Aubameyang missing a gilt-edged chance to force another… Read full this story

