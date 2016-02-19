Ao dai festival to celebrate International Women’s Day

PANO – An Ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) festival 2016, themed “Our Ao Dai”, will take place at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi from March 1st to 4th, in celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8th).
The highlight of the festival will be on March 4th, taking the form of telling Vietnamese Ao dai stories.
Accordingly, 18 Vietnamese fashion designers will join the festival to showcase their collections.
The festival also draws the participation of various popular artists and the female ambassadors of Italy and the UK to Vietnam.
Translated by Hong Thanh
