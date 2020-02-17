Air quality improves nationwide

People wear face masks when traveling on the street. Vietnam’s air quality slightly improved on early February 17 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam’s air quality slightly improved this morning, February 17. In particular, HCMC and Hanoi, whose traffic densities are the highest in the country, were no longer listed among the world’s 10 most polluted cities.

Data from the Vietnam Environment Administration and air quality monitoring apps AirVisual and PAM Air revealed that the air quality index (AQI) recorded in most localities as of 10 a.m. today had turned to the green level of between 12 and 42, which means the air quality is healthy.

Meanwhile, a monitoring station located at 556 Nguyen Van Cu Street in Hanoi’s Long Bien District showed the air quality was considered acceptable, with the AQI reaching the yellow level of 56.

According to PAM Air’s official webiste and app, the quality of air throughout the Southeast Asian nation was at the green level.

The improvement in air quality was seen in cities and provinces that frequently suffer air pollution such as Hanoi, HCMC, Hung Yen, Ha Nam and Bac Ninh, with an AQI ranging from 12 to 50.

By 11 a.m., the highest AQI seen in HCMC and Hanoi barely reached the yellow level of 80. Earlier, data released by PAM Air had indicated that the index in the two cities had reached the red-warning level or worse, especially during the days after the Tet holiday.

By noon, AirVisual had recorded HCMC’s AQI at the orange level of 107-147, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Some places in the southern city experienced worsening air quality, with the index rising to the red level of 163.

However, the country’s air quality this morning was still considered moderate and acceptable in general by air quality monitoring systems and experts in the field.