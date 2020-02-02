Addressing the ceremony at the Embassy, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh highlighted the significant outcomes of gender equality movements at home, and praised great contributions of Vietnamese women to their families and the nation.

At a meeting held by the GAVC, the association’s President Chau Van Chi applauded practical activities of the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Cambodia and overseas Vietnamese women in general who have joined hands with the association and relevant agencies to help those in difficult circumstances and organize exchanges with women’s associations in the homeland.

The association has helped its members develop household economy and contributed to preserving Vietnamese traditional culture in Cambodia and enhancing the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, he said.

On this occasion, the Cambodian Government also held a grand meeting on Koh Pich Island with the participation of thousands of women.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Hun Sen laid emphasis on enhancing women’s role in economic activities, which he said will help bring political power for women.

He called on people to join hands in the fight against gender inequality.

