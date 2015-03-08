Activities held to observe International Women’s Day in the army

PANO – Ninh Binh province’s Military Command on March 7th held a meeting to honour outstanding women in the period of 2010-2015. Through the emulation movements over the past time, women’s unions of the provincial armed forces have found typical examples whole-heartedly devoting to their jobs while supporting union members overcome difficulties in life, improving living standards through various economic development models such as “Women’s saving box”, “Fund for needy women”, etc.

* The same day, Brigade 134 under the Signal Arm held a meeting, art performance and sports programs for its servicewomen. Especially, the arm’s servicewomen are now participating in the training for a parade to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day.

* The Department of Weaponry under the General Department of Techniques held various practical activities to honour its servicewomen. The activities include art exchange, twinning programs and presentation of gifts to needy women in Quyen village, Lam Vi commune, Dá»nh Hoa district, Thai Nguyen province.

* Division 308 (Army Corps 1) held a commendation meeting to honour outstanding servicewomen. Over the past years, the women’s union of the division has successfully built and expanded different effective models such as “Mess Hall of March 8th“, “Model Shift”, etc. to enhance work efficiency.

* The Women’s Union of Division 324, Military Zone 4, held a meeting to celebrate the International Women’s Day and review the tradition of solidarity and iron willpower of the Vietnamese women, as well as servicewomen in the cause of national liberation and national construction. The union branches have regularly paid attention and assistance to their union members over the past years. Various practical activities have been implemented to help members overcome difficulties in life.

* Together with other provincial military commands nationwide, Can Tho city’s armed forces also held a meeting to celebrate the 105th International Women’s Day, March 8th, and review the glorious tradition of the Vietnamese women. On this occasion, the city’s military command presented certificates of merit to 3 groups and 7 women’s union members for their outstanding achievements.

