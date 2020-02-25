About 30 labs in Việt Nam capable of testing for COVID-19

A medical worker of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội tests samples suspected of COVID-19 on February 24. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Ngọc

HÀ NỘI — About 30 laboratories across Việt Nam are capable of testing for COVID-19 at present, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Disease control centres in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng City and the provinces of Quảng Ninh, Thanh Hoá, Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang, Hà Tĩnh and Lào Cai are also able to perform tests for SARS-CoV2 that causes COVID-19.

These facilities also include the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Bạch Mai Hospital, and the National Children’s Hospital in Hà Nội; the Hospital for Tropical Diseases and Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City; and Huế Central Hospital in Thừa-Thiên Huế Province.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, the MoH has ordered medical facilities nationwide to prepare infrastructure, equipment, materials and personnel to conduct tests in a timely manner.

It has also requested relevant ministries and sectors such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of National Defence to stand ready to provide support when necessary.

As of 6.30am on February 25, there had been 79,579 confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world, including 77,150 in mainland China and 2,429 in 36 other countries and territories.

The number of fatalities stood at 2,628, including 2,592 in mainland China, according to the MoH’s public health emergency operations centre.

In Việt Nam, there have been 16 cases, and all of them have been cured and discharged from hospital. The country hasn’t recorded any new cases since February 13. — VNS