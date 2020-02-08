8 Indian tourists die after falling unconscious at Nepal hotel

A general view shows the urban area of the Kathmandu Valley from Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on August 23, 2019. (Photo: AFP/PRAKASH MATHEMA)

The eight – two couples and their children – had slept in one room at a hotel in Daman, a popular tourist destination in Makwanpur district about 55km from Kathmandu.

“They were found unconscious this morning and airlifted to Kathmandu but died during treatment,” police spokesman Shailesh Thapa Chettri told AFP.

The families, from the southeastern state of Kerala, used a gas heater in their room to keep warm, a district official told AFP.

“We suspect they died of suffocation, but autopsy reports will confirm the cause,” Chettri added.

The eight victims were part of a larger group of 15 people travelling to the city of Pokhara from Kerala, reported the Himalayan Times.

According to police, they had stopped at Everest Panorama Resort for their last night of the journey.

Manager Shiva KC said that although the group had booked four rooms, eight of them stayed in one room. All the windows and the door of that room were bolted from the inside, he said.

The rest of the group meanwhile stayed in another room.