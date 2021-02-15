A police officer checks the temperature of a driver at a highway in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province, on Jan 24, 2020. (Photo: AFP) The 15 new deaths all took place in Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the deadly respiratory contagion first emerged, the Hubei Health Commission said. At least 444 new cases of the virus have been found, raising the total number to 1,287, the National Health Commission said in a separate statement. The disease has spread to 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. Wuhan and 13 other cities in Hubei have been locked down in an unprecedented quarantine effort aimed at containing the deadly respiratory contagion, which has spread to several other countries. The Hubei Health Commission also reported 180 new cases overall in the province, 77 of them in Wuhan but the bulk of the rest spread out across the locked-down smaller cities. There are now 729 cases in Hubei alone. Chinese state media also announced the death of a doctor who worked at the front line of the outbreak at a hospital in Hubei. Several of those cities were reporting their first cases of the pathogen – 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) – the… Read full this story

Wuhan virus death toll hits 42 as cases soar to nearly 1,300 in China have 261 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.