The tournament had started on March 18, with the participation of 146 athletes from 27 units. At the end of the competition, in the U18 women’s single event, the player from Ha Noi, Nguyen Ngoc Minh Phuong won the first prize, Huynh Thi Hue Anh from Soc Trang won the second prize, two third prizes went to Lam Phan Phuong Khanh (Kien Giang) and Nguyen Thi Phuong from Bac Giang province.

At the granting ceremony

As for the U18 women’s double event, Tiffany Linh Nguyen and Phan Diem Quynh (Binh Duong) won the first prize, Huynh Thi Que Anh and Diep Quynh Anh (Soc Trang) won the second prize and two third prizes went to Ly Minh Anh, Nguyen Thi Phuong (Bac Giang) and Tran Thuy Thanh Truc, Le Thao Han from Ho Chi Minh City.

In the women’s single event over 18 years old, the first, second and third prizes went to Savana Ly Nguyen, Tifani Linh Nguyen, Tran Thuy Thanh Truc and Phan Thi Thanh Binh respectively while in the double event, two teams from Army won over two teams from Kien Giang and Da Nang.

In U-16 single event, the first, second, third prizes went to Andre Le (Army), Nguyen Thi Phuong (Ha Noi), Nguyen Thi Mai Huong (Hai Duong) and Phan Ngoc Mai Linh (Ha Noi) respectively.

In U-14 year old, Phan Diem Quynh (Binh Duong) claimed the first prize while Le Thao Han (Ho Chi Minh City) and Tran Thi Tra My (Son La) occupied the second and third prizes respectively.

In U-12 year old, the first and second prizes went to Nguyen Thi Mai Linh (Ha Noi) and Nguyen Le Xuan Yen (Defense Club) respectively. Nguyen Thu Phuong (Bac Giang) and Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi (Ho Chi Minh City) received the third prize.

According to the organizing board, this year’s tournament has brought together all excellent tennis athletes nationwide. The match ensures professional factors. The athletes played in fair spirit throughout the tournament. Especially in this year’s tournament, overseas Vietnamese athletes have left a strong impression and proved their professional skills and spirit. Based on the tournament results, the Vietnam Tennis Federation will rate athletes and shape the national women’s tennis team.

Translated by Binh Minh