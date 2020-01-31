Why I dislike Tet and grinding it out with two kids

By Harry Hodge

In the past, I used to enjoy holidays. Not anymore.

When you are married to someone working in the hotel industry, holidays are generally (in my experience) a period when one parent can expect to be left watching the kids… alone. Coming from Canada, long weekends and stuff like Christmas never seemed that long, so when I moved to Vietnam in 2010 I was floored by the sheer length of Tet, as well as its ability to cripple a nation.

Even then, it was the sort of thing I could weather as a single person and even when My and I were first married. But last year and this year, the Lunar New Year have taken their toll and eroded my love of holidays. Worries about Coronavirus; the feast or famine of supermarket crowds and empty streets, businesses shuttered and restaurants closed; my children getting little illnesses precluding a lot of the activities which were my normal go-tos. And having three-quarters of Tet to ourselves. As such, I’ve employed a variety of tactics to get myself through this seemingly endless “holiday.”

Pretend you’re enjoying yourself

When you get lemons, make lemonade. Preferring not to feed the children a diet of videos means that you’re doing a lot of reading, artwork, and walks. Some setbacks have included Cherry and Speedy getting itchy feet (literally) from playing in the sandbox downstairs, possibly from ants. Trying to avoid them getting sick has also meant avoiding swimming pool outings, which was something we’d looked forward to. Some tricks have been outings to friend’s house to alleviate cabin fever and stop everyone from trashing the house. Going to other buildings that have sandboxes that actually have… No sand.

Eat like nothing’s open

You can see tumbleweeds rolling through the streets in our end of District 7, tumbling past the restaurants I’d normally make use of. You discover how much you rely on such places when your own menu is minimal. An attempt to make a meal last night of honey-garlic drumstick, zucchini sauteed in olive oil, and kimchi failed since I blackened the drumsticks and overestimated the popularity of the other dishes for two children aged three and five. Some leftovers in the fridge salvaged the meal, but creativity is being stretched. Stocking up ahead of time is the main way to deal with this issue, but the pickiness of little people is a variable to be considered.

Know your children’s likes and dislikes

All things considered, my children are pretty good. Speedy is 3.5 and understandably still grasping how to control his emotions. His sister Cherry is very empathetic and nurturing, but occasionally goes rogue and grabs a toy from him that didn’t interest her 30 seconds earlier. Everything requires consideration when they are taken places; time spent in the heat of day means avoiding certain periods of time and being aware of shade. Are there any smokers nearby? Are there any sharp corners or other perils in the area? How much whining can this particular activity or location generate?

They, in turn, have gotten a good sense of what sets Daddy off. Disputes over toys are likely to end in disappointments for all parties, since the item is likely to be removed. Resolutions must be agreed to or substitutes provided. They generally enjoy each other’s company, so keeping them both within my line of sight (for example, at the mall) is usually doable, with the odd jailbreak from time to time resulting in a loud instruction to cease and desist.

Stories can be read repeatedly, without them finding it dull or uneventful. My daughter can be trusted to paint or draw or read alone, whereas my son requires a bit more guidance. There is no shortage of toys in the house, so that’s good. The children are aware that messing with Daddy’s bigger toys (treadmill, stereo) are no-nos and behave accordingly.

Some Canadian friends will arrive tomorrow, and luckily the children have met them and (for a day at least) can expect to be spending time with these weary travelers coming from so far away. The weekend with them will be the last chance for fun before reality (and heading back to work) returns. Keep your eyes on the prize. The end of Tet isn’t far off.