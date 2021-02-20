Vivid M&A picture ahead due to legal fine-tuning

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law firm Thanks to favourable policies on improving the business environment, along with the potential coming from bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, Vietnam in 2019 reported huge M&A transactions involving overseas investors, creating momentum for business development as well as attracting more foreign financing to Vietnam. Leading the largest M&A deals in the country last year were investors from South Korea, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Japan, with activities continuing to develop in sectors such as consumer goods, retail, real estate, telecommunications, energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and education. The top M&A deals in this period included SK Group which, through its investment arm SK Southeast Asia Investment decided to invest $1 billion to acquire 6.1 per cent of Vietnam's leading conglomerate Vingroup, while becoming the largest foreign shareholder of Masan Group in accordance with an agreement worth $470 million. In addition, Hanwha Asset Management also paid $400 million for 84 million preferential shares in Vingroup. Among countries taking on transactions in Vietnam during the 2018-2019 period, Singapore ranked third with total value of deals being worth $1.6 billion. In the first 10 months of 2019, Singapore's M&A transactions doubled compared to the same… Read full this story

