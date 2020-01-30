Vinh invited to play in Football For Fires charity match

Việt Nam’s former national football team skipper Lê Công Vinh (right) has been invited to play in the Football For Fires match in Sydney in May. — Photo nld.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Former Việt Nam national football team captain Lê Công Vinh has been invited to play with world football legends in a match to raise funds and honour volunteer firefighters at the Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in May in Australia.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) has announced that the Football For Fires match will feature star players from 16 countries on May 23 to say “thank you” to the men and women who have participated in the daily fight at the frontline of the Australian bushfires crisis.

Vinh will play alongside famed footballers such as Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke, Park Ji Sung, David Trezeguet and Mark Bosnich.

More international and Australian players will be added to this list in the coming days.

FFA Chief Executive Officer James Johnson said he was delighted that footballers had come together for this very special occasion.

“The thoughts of the entire football family have been with the victims of these terrible bushfires over the past few weeks,” Johnson told ffa.com.au.

All proceeds from the match will go toward the restoration and improvement of local football clubs and facilities in fire-affected areas nationwide. Football supporters around the world will also be able to donate through the Australian Red Cross.

More than 40,000 tickets will go on sale on January 30 and 31 at US$29 for adult and $59 for family. VNS