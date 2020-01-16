Vingroup opens so-called world-class university in Hanoi

A view of the VinUni campus – PHOTO: VINUNI

HCMC – Conglomerate Vingroup on Wednesday launched VinUniversity, or VinUni, the first private, nonprofit Vietnamese university, located in the Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lam District, Hanoi City.

After 14 months of construction, VinUniversity covers 23 hectares within the campus of Vinhomes Ocean Park. The infrastructure was built following the leading Quacquarelli Symonds’ QS five-star university standards.

The university campus includes nine buildings: the main building, dormitories, a sports complex, a library, labs and simulation centers, which are expected to meet the teaching and learning needs of some 3,500 students.

“With VinUni, we believe that Vietnamese talent will have the highest quality education and research environment within the country. We are very proud of our university, which inspires learning, teaching, research and comprehensive development. We are ready to welcome the first students,” remarked Vingroup Vice President Nguyen Viet Quang.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam noted in his remarks at the ceremony that making investment in science and education is the right vision for every nation.

In recent years, all sectors have been encouraged to invest in education and science. To date, private universities have made up a quarter of the country’s total number of higher education institutions, stated the senior Cabinet leader.

He added that a number of successful businesses in the field of manufacturing and others have injected resources into education, university training and scientific research, including Vingroup.

“I hope that Vietnam will see more and more businesses, organizations and individuals investing in education and science. It is not only good for you or your own business but also a social responsibility for the future of the country,” he said.

In December last year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the establishment of VinUni with a total investment of VND6.5 trillion (US$279 million) from Hanoi-based Vingroup.

The group plans to earmark VND3.5 trillion for infrastructure, VND3 trillion for merit-based scholarships and financial aid for students, and additional support for operating expenses for the first 10 years.

Team-based learning requires a large space, flexible layout and the most advanced audio-visual technology – PHOTO: VINUNI

VinUni is scheduled to welcome its first cohort of 300 undergraduate students in the summer of 2020.

The university focuses on three groups of academic programs or majors corresponding to three colleges: business and management, health sciences, and engineering and computer science.

The three majors aim to meet the current and future needs of Vietnam as well as global trends in eight specific fields: hospitality management, business administration, real estate management, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, medicine and nursing.

In April 2018, VinUni signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, which are Ivy League research universities in the United States and are consistently named among the 20 top universities in the world.

These two universities will help VinUni build excellence in various aspects of running the university, from the administration system and program development to the recruitment and training of faculty, student enrollment and external accreditation.

Rohit Verma, dean of external relations at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, has been the founding provost of VinUni since July 1, 2019.

During the first five academic years, VinUni will also subsidize 35% of tuition fees for all students. As such, the average tuition per student will be some US$22,750 per year.

In addition, the university will award merit scholarships and full scholarships worth up to 100% of tuition fees and living costs for talented students. The university will also provide generous and flexible financial aid to its students.