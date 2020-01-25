Vinfast announces winning hatchback designs

The IDG EV A design

Notably, on March 8, VinFast announced 36 hatchback car designs, including 17 electric and 19 petrol small-sized models. They were created by automobile design studios ItalDesign, One One Lab, Pininfarina, and Torino Design.

After a 10-day vote which was joined by 300,000 people, 22.8 per cent voted for the IDC EV A electric car and 21 per cent for the IDG ICE A petrol car.

Previously, in October 2017, Vinfast introduced 20 sedan and SUV automobile designs in a public contest to select the most popular models in Vietnam.

The 20 models designed specifically for Vinfast came from four well-known automobile design studios, namely Pininfarina, Zagato, Torino, and Ital Design, who created shapes for Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce, among others. They have presented Vinfast with an impressive collection.

The IDG ICE A design

As a result, Sedan 02 and SUV 02, which were created by automobile design studio Ital Design, received the largest number of votes.

Vinfast expects to launch the Sedan 02 and SUV 02 at the Paris Motorshow 2018 organised in October and the Vietnam Motorshow 2018 in December. Meanwhile, the small electric and petrol hatchback models will be launched in late 2019, one year earlier than initially planned.

At present, the firm is accelerating the construction of workshops as well as other infrastructure to catch up with the schedule, while simultaneously signing contracts with foreign partners to buy designs, machinery, as well as facilities.