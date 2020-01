Viettel uses own device to make first 5G call

By Van Ly

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh (L) and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (R) use the 5G device made by Viettel to make a call on January 17 – PHOTO: VIETTEL

HANOI – Local telecom carrier Viettel has successfully carried out the first 5G video call using its own gNodeB transceiver, becoming one of the few companies in the world that can manufacture fifth generation devices.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh made the first video call on January 17.

The gNodeB transceiver made by Viettel includes both software and hardware. The device was developed within six months, starting in June 2019.

After eight months, since the telecom carrier used a foreign-made device to test the 5G network, Viettel has helped Vietnam to master 5G technology.

A representative of Viettel said that in the global market, the five suppliers of network infrastructure devices for 5G include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung and ZTE. Viettel will now become the sixth provider of the 5G device.

“The 5G network will determine the success of the digital economy,” said Viettel general director Le Dang Dung, adding that many countries are using 5G services to strengthen their science-technology position on the global market and develop their economies.