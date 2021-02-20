Nation Vietnam’s beer sales drop sharply due to strict drink-driving rule The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Jan 23, 2020,16:10 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s beer sales drop sharply due to strict drink-driving ruleThe Saigon Times Daily A traffic policeman uses a breathalyzer to test the alcohol level of a driver – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Beer sales in Vietnam have dropped by at least 25% since Decree 100, which slaps heavy sanctions on inebriated drivers, took effect on January 1, according to Bloomberg. The Vietnam Beer Alcohol Beverage Association, which represents domestic and international brewers, said its members are complaining about a plunge in beer sales. “Falling beer sales are a reality. We haven’t got an exact number of the decline in alcohol sales yet, but they have definitely dropped a lot,” said Luong Xuan Dung, the association’s general secretary. Heineken, a major foreign beer brand in Vietnam, saw its beer sales fall as much as 4.6%. Decree 100 bans any alcoholic intake among drivers with a fine of up to VND40 million and a driving license suspension of two years for an automobile driver, and a fine of up to VND8 million against a motorcycle rider. Even a bicycle rider may be subject to a fine… Read full this story

