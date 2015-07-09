Vietnam’s airports serve nearly 30 million passengers in first half of 2015

Airports across the country served 29.8 million passengers and handled 467,000 tonnes of goods in the first half of this year, marking year-on-year increases of 20.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively, Lai Xuan Thanh, Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), said.

The domestic market did particularly well, with the total number of passengers estimated at 14.6 million, a 24.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Cargos transported in this period totalled 119,000 tonnes, up by 6.3 percent.

In another positive development, the number of delayed and cancelled flights declined sharply, accounting for 14.5 and 0.5 percent of total flights, respectively, during the first six months of this year.

The aviation sector has cooperated with relevant partners on the operation of more than 96,022 safe flights, as of June 21.

