Vietnamese woman, suffering fever, isolated in central province for new coronavirus observation

A Vietnamese woman has recently been isolated and placed under observation in the central province of Quang Nam for a new coronavirus, local health officials said on Tuesday.

P.T.H.T, 29, is a flight attendant who had a trip to Shanghai, China from January 18 to 20.

Shanghai is one of the places announcing infected cases after a pneumonia outbreak, caused by a new strain of the coronavirus family that caused SARS and MERS, first surfaced in Wuhan City in December 2019.

The virus has spread to other places across China and many other countries including the U.S., France, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and others.

Statistics on Tuesday showed the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, AFP quoted.

After the flight to Shanghai, P.T.H.T. returned to Ho Chi Minh City before traveling to her grandparents’ hometown in Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province for the Tet, or Lunar New Year, holiday.

T. started to have a fever on the night of January 24, with symptoms of coughing, pneumonia, and tiredness.

She took medicines from a local pharmacy to treat the symptoms but did not feel better.

Two days later, T. was admitted to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital, where she has been isolated and placed under observation for treatment.

Samples from T. were taken and sent to the Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang for testing.

Results have not been released.

