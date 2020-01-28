The venue for the celebration is the barracks of the Level-two Field Hospital Rotation 2 (L2FH2) of Vietnam in Bentiu. Vietnamese peacekeepers in other places in South Sudan and peacekeepers from other countries also joined the celebration with the Vietnamese peacekeepers.

At the celebration, Director of the L2FH2 of Vietnam in Bentiu Lieutenant Colonel Vo Van Hien introduced the values and meaning of the Vietnamese traditional New Year to international friends. He thanked them for coming to the celebration with the Vietnamese peacekeepers, as their presence would make the celebration more festive.

Below are a number of images at the celebration recorded by the staff of the L2FH2 in Bentiu.

Vietnamese peacekeepers and those from other countries in a group photo

Major Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong (C) and Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Kim Tinh (second from left) flew from Juba (the capital of South Sudan) to Bentiu to join the New Year celebration with the staff of the L2FH2.

An art performance from the Mongolian peacekeepers at the celebration

A fashion show at the celebration

International friends at the New Year welcoming celebration

Troops of the L2FH2 giving each other lucky money – a tradition of the Vietnamese people

The joyful atmosphere at the New Year celebration

