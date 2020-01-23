The event, jointly held by the RoK Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Human Resources Development Service, drew about 3,000 guest workers from 16 different countries.
It aimed to strengthen mutual understanding among foreign workers in the RoK, while creating a chance for the local government to support them in different matters, including legal, insurance, banking and health care.
Addressing the event, a representative from the local authorities lauded contributions of foreign laborers to the growth of the RoK, expressing hope that skills and experience they gained during their stay in the country will help develop their own career in the homeland.
The Vietnamese booth at the event introduced the national culture and beautiful landscapes as well as the country’s recent development achievements.
Currently, about 50,000 Vietnamese are working in the RoK, creating the second largest foreigners’ community only after those from China.
Source: VNA
