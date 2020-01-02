The Vesak 2019 will take place at the Tam Chuc Buddhist Culture Centre in Ba Sao township, Kim Bang district, Ha Nam province, from May 12 to 14. This is the third time an edition of Vesak has been held in Vietnam. This year, the festival will attract the attendance of 1650 international delegates from 112 countries and territories.

Accordingly, international delegates will have a chance to enjoy three free tours, including the Trang An – Bai Dinh, Yen Tu and Fansipan – Sapa tours.

On this occasion, several travel agencies launch a series of pilgrimage tours to Tam Chuc and nearby provinces for Buddhism followers and tourists. The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha entrusted Vietravel to prepare all logistics for this year’s event. During the Vesak 2019, Vietravel will also be responsible for all promotion activities, transportation services, accommodation, and air fares for delegates as well as for activities to promote the images of Vietnam and its people.

Pilgrimage tours for Buddhist followers and Vietnamese tourists will be started from both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Tourists from Hanoi can select a 2- or 3-day pilgrimage tour to Tam Chuc or Tam Chuc – Trang An – Bai Dinh. Tours starting from Ho Chi Minh City for 4 or 5 days are Hanoi – Tam Chuc – Ha Nam – Ninh Binh – Trang An – Bai Dinh – Ha Long – Tay Yen Tu – Bac Giang.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism requested all provincial departments and tourism companies to support the organizing panel of the Vesak 2019 and create favorable conditions for foreign delegates during the Vesak 2019 and their stay in Vietnam.

According to the organizers, paid tours to Hanoi and Ha Long are also available for the international delegates.

