Vietnam to issue evisas to all foreign tourists by 2030

By Minh Duy

Nha Trang City is crowded with foreign tourists – PHOTO: MINH DUY

HCMC – Vietnam will issue evisas to all foreign tourists by 2030, according to a tourism development strategy recently approved by the Prime Minister.

The strategy aims to help the country attract at least 50 million international arrivals by 2030, making tourism become a key economic sector.

In addition, exit and entry formalities and customs procedures at airports and border checkpoints should be improved, ensuring convenience for tourists.

The strategy also points out other tasks to develop tourism such as diversifying tourism products, focusing on human resources, and spending more on marketing.

In terms of infrastructure development, constructions of Long Thanh and Chu Lai airports and expansion of other airports such as Noi Bai, Danang, Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Phu Bai and Van Don will be sped up. Some international sea ports and roads connecting major attractions will be built.

The government will also develop clusters of tourism facilities of international stature and prioritize smart tourism, community-based tourism, sea tourism, cultural tourism, agritourism, ecotourism and adventure sports.