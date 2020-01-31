Vietnam ready to declare health emergency over coronavirus: PM

The Saigon Times Daily

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a meeting on January 30 – PHOTO: VGP

HCMC – As the novel Wuhan coronavirus may spread further, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the ministries, agencies and localities to elevate a sense of responsibility in the fight against the disease, adding that Vietnam is ready to declare the disease as a health emergency.

At a meeting on January 30 to discuss tasks after the Lunar New Year, or Tet holiday, and solutions to deal with the coronavirus, PM Phuc assigned the Ministry of Health to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice to prepare legal procedures to declare the disease as an emergency in Vietnam, the local media reported.

The World Health Organization has also declared the Wuhan coronavirus as a global health emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was told to publicize Vietnam’s solutions to control the disease. Relevant ministries must regularly report developments of the disease to the prime minister.

A working team of the Government Office will be established to accelerate and supervise the fight against the disease.

Phuc also required the steering committee for coronavirus prevention and control to report to the Government specific solutions to deal with the disease.

He asked the Ministry of Health to work out scenarios for specific situations, connect 21 accredited hospitals and have them prepared for a worsening coronavirus epidemic, and limit the transport of patients to prevent the virus from further spreading.

The relevant ministries, agencies and localities must strictly abide by directives of the prime minister and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on the virus prevention and control. Specifically, the travel through border crossings with China has been banned, while schedules and health conditions of Chinese tourists in Vietnam have been closely controlled.

Those showing signs of being infected with the coronavirus must be isolated immediately.

Travel firms must cancel tours to localities that have reported coronavirus outbreaks and from these localities to Vietnam. The competent agencies were asked to suspend the issuance of visas for tourists from coronavirus-hit areas.

Moreover, trade activities via border gates with China are not encouraged at this time.

The Government leader also advised local people to wear face masks in crowded places. The Ministry of Industry and Trade should ensure the sufficient production of face masks and medical equipment to meet the demand for local consumption and export.

The competent agencies should raise locals’ awareness of the disease and provide them with prevention measures.

At the meeting, Minister of Public Security To Lam said the number of Chinese tourists to Vietnam has plunged 15% since January 24. Large travel firms in Vietnam have canceled tours to and from Chinese localities that have reported coronavirus outbreaks.

However, some 11,700 Chinese tourists remain in Danang, 9,000 others in Quang Ninh and 3,000 in Khanh Hoa Province.

Local people and tour operators have expressed their concern over the high number of Chinese tourists who have come to Vietnam to stay away from the virus.

Minister Lam said the ministry has coordinated with other ministries and agencies to reassure local residents and closely check the immigration of foreign tourists at border gates. It has also worked with the governments of localities to make the statistics on the number of Chinese tourists and ask these tourists to provide information about their health conditions and schedules in Vietnam.

The ministry has also directed hospitals under its management to deploy solutions to prevent the disease and get prepared to provide medical treatment for patients. In addition, it has controlled information about the disease developments on social networks.