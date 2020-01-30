Vietnam halts flights to China amid worsening coronavirus outbreak

By Thanh Thom

Passengers are checked for temperatures at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. All flights to and from China have been cancelled amid the worsening outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus – PHOTO: DAN SINH NEWSPAPER

HCMC – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has been told to suspend all flights to mainland China since the outbreak of a novel coronavirus known as the Wuhan coronavirus has disrupted travel across the region.

In a January 29 directive, the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport has asked the CAAV to halt all flights from China’s outbreak-stricken areas to Vietnam.

The ministry has demanded the aviation regulator implement the recommendations for the prevention and control of a possible outbreak in Vietnam among all passengers on different means of transport, as well as consider taking preventative measures on all of the flights.

Also, the ministry has required its other units to monitor travelers who enter Vietnam at border gates by road, sea and air. Those showing symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath will be kept in quarantine.

In an urgent telegram, issued on Wednesday, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien requested the governments of the entire 63 provinces and cities instruct their tourism departments and grassroots authorities to step up coronavirus prevention.

Localities must ask international tour operators to cancel trips from virus-affected areas, and not to bring tourists there into Vietnam.

Appropriate management measures should be devised to closely monitor the health of Chinese tourists who are on tours to Vietnam and their itineraries, the telegram reads.

It adds that travel agencies, accommodation establishments and tourism service providers must make every effort to ensure the safety of travelers and tourism workers.

“If any suspected case of infection is detected, they need to actively coordinate with local healthcare facilities to carry out quarantine measures aligned with the Ministry of Health’s instructions,” says the telegram.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education and Training told universities, institutes, schools and training centers across the country in collaboration with local health facilities to come up with action plans and measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

A 65-year-old man from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the outbreak’s epidemic, appeared to have transmitted the coronavirus to his son, 27, who was working in Long An Province, southwest of HCMC, according to physicians from Cho Ray Hospital and the Pasteur Institute in HCMC in an article published by the U.S.-based New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday.

The father developed a fever on January 17, four days after flying to the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi from Wuhan. The son met his father on January 17, and he had a dry cough and fever by January 20.

The father’s condition has improved, and the son is in stable condition, the doctors wrote. None of their 28 identified close contacts, including the father’s wife, have developed symptoms of respiratory infection, they said.

Chinese officials confirmed over 7,700 cases of the mysterious illness by early Thursday as foreign governments airlifted their citizens out of Wuhan. The death toll rose to 170 in China, and the number of infections jumped by nearly 30%.

According to the New York Times, the real number is likely much higher. A dearth of test kits has hindered health officials’ ability to diagnose and track the illness accurately.