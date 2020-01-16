Vietnam aims to host 100,000 digital firms by 2030

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the expansion of the digital business network in Vietnam to ease the development of the digital economy, smart cities and e-government, calling for the country to have at least 100,000 digital firms by 2030, according to the Government Office.

Digital firms allow advanced technologies to be employed widely.

The prime minister has signed Directive 01/CT-TTg promoting the development of digital enterprises, as digitalization is expected to help Vietnam achieve breakthroughs and catch up with other countries that have started their digital transformation, VnEconomy news sites reported.

The directive noted that Vietnamese digital firms should play a key role in the execution of the strategy for Vietnamese firms to master technologies and be proactive in designing and producing products and services.

The digital enterprises will act as contributors in Vietnam’s effort to become a developed industrial country. With digital firms’ support and contributions, the country’s economy is forecast to grow strongly and stably to place it among high-income countries by 2045.

Four types of digital businesses that should be prioritized for growth include major trade and service groups and firms intending to shift to the digital sector and core technology development, enterprises that have well-known brands, firms that apply digital technologies to turn out new products and services, and digital startups.

To fulfill the target of 100,000 digital firms by 2030, the prime minister told ministries, leaders of agencies, heads of provinces and cities, State-owned firms and Vietnamese groups to adopt a number of solutions, including creating a national strategy for the growth of Vietnamese digital businesses by 2030.

Besides this, the prime minister ordered the relevant agencies to launch product testing policies and regulations.

Apart from the support offered to at least five digital firms to develop various key products for the nation by 2025, the prime minister ordered at least five digital platforms for the socioeconomic sector to be put into service by 2025.