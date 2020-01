Vietnam advises against travel to China’s Wuhan, Huanggang

The Saigon Times Daily

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at a meeting to work out measures to respond to the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus to the nation – PHOTO: VGP

HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged local people to refrain from traveling to Wuhan and Huanggang cities in China’s Hubei Province and other areas which have imposed travel restrictions as fears of the Wuhan coronavirus are growing.

At a meeting with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization on January 24, Deputy PM Dam said two Chinese nationals in Vietnam had tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus and four others have undergone medical tests. The testing results will come out in three or four days and the ministry will publish the results later.

Vietnam has a long borderline with China and the number of traders traveling between the two countries is huge, so the possibility of the Wuhan coronavirus spreading to Vietnam is high.

The healthcare sector must comply with the required steps to prevent the disease from spreading to the local communities and protect medical staff, the deputy prime minister added.

Vietnam immigration authorities will ask all people who want to enter the country via border gates, especially those from Wuhan and Huanggang, to make compulsory health declarations.

Since January 23, Vietnam has restricted flights from Wuhan and Huanggang. Vietnam will restrict its nationals from traveling to Chinese localities which are at high risk of coronavirus outbreaks.