Vietjet launches Ha Noi- Bali route

Passengers checked in and received lucky new year gifts from Vietjet.

New-age carrier Vietjet inaugurated a direct flight from Ha Noi to Bali on Sunday (the second day of the Lunar New Year), making it the airline’s second route to the tourist paradise of Indonesia.

The new route aims to meet the travel demand in spring, cutting flying time and travel costs. Not only connecting the two most attractive cultural tourism destinations in Asia, it promotes further co-operation among countries in the ASEAN bloc, Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thanh Ha said at the opening ceremony.

The Ha Noi-Bali route will operate daily return flights. The flight departs from Ha Noi at 10am and arrives in Bali at 4.25pm (local time). The return flight takes off from Bali at 5.30pm (local time) and lands in Ha Noi at 9.55pm.

The one-way airfare on the route starts from VND399,000 (US$17) excluding taxes and fees.

Bali – the popular tourist island of Indonesia and Asia is often called the “Island of the Gods”, “Tropical Paradise” or “Dawn of the World”. Voted as the best tourist island in the world, Bali is a wonderful blend between the pristine, beautiful landscape with the local cultural, artistic and religious quintessence, according to Vietjet.

Opening at the beginning of spring, the new route adds another attractive destination to passengers for travel during the Tet holiday with family and friends, it said.