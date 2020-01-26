Vietjet launches Ha Noi- Bali route

New-age carrier Vietjet inaugurated a direct flight from Ha Noi to Bali on Sunday (the second day of the Lunar New Year), making it the airline’s second route to the tourist paradise of Indonesia.
The new route aims to meet the travel demand in spring, cutting flying time and travel costs. Not only connecting the two most attractive cultural tourism destinations in Asia, it promotes further co-operation among countries in the ASEAN bloc, Vietjet chairwoman Nguyen Thanh Ha said at the opening ceremony.
The Ha Noi-Bali route will operate daily return flights. The flight departs from Ha Noi at 10am and arrives in Bali at 4.25pm (local time). The return flight takes off from Bali at 5.30pm (local time) and lands in Ha Noi at 9.55pm.
The one-way airfare on the route starts from VND399,000 (US$17) excluding taxes and fees.
Bali – the popular tourist island of Indonesia and Asia is often called the “Island of the Gods”, “Tropical Paradise” or “Dawn of the World”. Voted as the best tourist island in the world, Bali is a wonderful blend between the pristine, beautiful landscape with the local cultural, artistic and religious quintessence, according to Vietjet.
Opening at the beginning of spring, the new route adds another attractive destination to passengers for travel during the Tet holiday with family and friends, it said.
With a young, modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years, Vietjet operates over 400 flights daily and has carried nearly 100 million passengers to date across an expansive network that includes destinations throughout Viet Nam and the world, including India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and mainland China. VNS
- easyJet to launch Tel Aviv-Nantes route in April
- El Al to launch Tel Aviv-Chicago route in 2020
- Rachael Ray launch has lots of Moxie
- SpaceX halts U.S. satellite launch for national security mission
- Russian Soyuz rocket successfully launches three astronauts into space
- Bali surfer picks up mass of plastic waste from ocean in 40 seconds
- Holiday destinations 2019: Leave idyllic Bali on a high
- The teenagers getting plastic bags banned in Bali
- A massive wave took out holidaymakers at Devil's Tear in Bali
- Tourist captured swept away while posing for photos on a Bali cliff