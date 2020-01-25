VietMaz

Việt Nam welcomes the Year of the Rat

by vietnamnews.vn

 

An unusual big rain before Lunar New Year’s Eve caused flooding in some areas in the capital city of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

 

The area around Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake was flooded before midnight. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

 

Visitors still went out to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve, waiting for fireworks. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

 

Local police were on duty on Lunar New Year’s Eve. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

 

A police officer directs traffic in Hà Nội’s city centre. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

 

The rain stopped before the midnight and the fireworks went on. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

 

 

Visitors in HCM City enjoy decorations and performances on Lunar New Year’s Eve. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

 

People come to HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

 

Fireworks in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk’s Buôn Ma Thuột City. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Dũng

 

People in Buôn Ma Thuột City enjoy fireworks. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Dũng

 

 

 

 