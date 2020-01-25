Việt Nam welcomes the Year of the Rat

An unusual big rain before Lunar New Year’s Eve caused flooding in some areas in the capital city of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

The area around Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake was flooded before midnight. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

Visitors still went out to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve, waiting for fireworks. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

Local police were on duty on Lunar New Year’s Eve. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

A police officer directs traffic in Hà Nội’s city centre. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

The rain stopped before the midnight and the fireworks went on. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt

Visitors in HCM City enjoy decorations and performances on Lunar New Year’s Eve. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

People come to HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

Fireworks in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk’s Buôn Ma Thuột City. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Dũng