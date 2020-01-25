Việt Nam welcomes the Year of the Rat January 25, 2020 by vietnamnews.vn An unusual big rain before Lunar New Year’s Eve caused flooding in some areas in the capital city of Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt The area around Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake was flooded before midnight. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt Visitors still went out to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve, waiting for fireworks. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt Local police were on duty on Lunar New Year’s Eve. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt A police officer directs traffic in Hà Nội’s city centre. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt The rain stopped before the midnight and the fireworks went on. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt Visitors in HCM City enjoy decorations and performances on Lunar New Year’s Eve. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ People come to HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street to celebrate Lunar New Year’s Eve. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ Fireworks in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk’s Buôn Ma Thuột City. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Dũng People in Buôn Ma Thuột City enjoy fireworks. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Dũng Rooster woodprints crow in the new yearArt & Entertainment News 30/12EVENTS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 1 - 15 (daily updated)