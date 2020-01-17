Việt Nam presides over UNSC session on Yemen

Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Đặng Đình Quý, representing Việt Nam, President of the UN Security Council, chaired a meeting on Thursday (local time) to look into Yemen issues. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Việt Nam presided over a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday (local time) which looked into issues in Yemen.

Representing Việt Nam – President of the UN Security Council in January, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, shared the concern of countries over the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and attacks against civilians and civil infrastructure facilities.

He called on parties concerned to exercise restraint and facilitate the UN’s humanitarian activities in Yemen.

He welcomed the recent progress while highly appreciating the roles and contributions of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) to reducing tension in the region and accelerating the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement.

Besides, he asked relevant sides to build trust, fully implement signed agreements, as well as facilitate dialogues toward a comprehensive, long-lasting political solution that is in accordance with international law and the UNSC’s related resolutions to bring unification to Yemen and meet legitimate aspirations of its people.

According to Martin Griffiths, Yemen had been kept safe in recent weeks even as the wider region had been in crisis. Most importantly, in this time of crisis, no major acts of military provocation have been seen in Yemen; and indeed, it has been one of the quietest weeks in the country since the war began five years ago.

“This achievement has not come by chance. Yemeni leaders and leaders from the region have deliberately exercised restraint and withheld from acts of provocation”, he said.

He spoke highly of the commitments of the Yemeni Government and Southern Transitional Council to implement the Riyadh Agreement with the support of Saudi Arabia.

Griffiths underlined that although implementation of the Stockholm Agreement has been unsatisfactory, the UN and both sides remain committed to the deal.

“Though violence unfortunately continues in the southern districts, the relative calm at the frontlines in Hudaydah city shows that the measures to enhance the de-escalation – the ceasefire mechanism- is working, and this is something we can and should build on”, he said.

Military tensions could not be eased if there is no advancement in the political progress, he stressed, adding competent sides should channel more efforts to bring peace to Yemen in 2020.

Meanwhile, other UNSC members welcomed recent positive developments in Yemen, and hailed efforts of the UN and relevant countries. They also called on relevant parties to carry out the Stockholm and Riyadh Agreements, laying foundation to promote comprehensive peace talks under the UN’s sponsorship. — VNS