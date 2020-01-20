Professor Nguyễn Xuân Thính. — VNA/VNS Photo BERLIN — The Việt Nam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) held its founding congress recently in Berlin with the participation of Vietnamese professors, doctors and scientists living and working across Germany. According to Professor Nguyễn Xuân Thính, head of the network’s representative board, the VGI Network aimed to create a foundation for co-operation between Vietnamese and German scientists and researchers, while supporting Vietnamese scientists in Germany in their life, research and work. Four months since its debut in September last year, the network had held promotions to connect with Vietnamese agencies, the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and German experts, Thịnh said, adding that to expand its operations effectively would require the network be recognised as a legal entity by German authorities. Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Minh Vũ said the network would help strengthen solidarity, connections and support between members to implement practical activities contributing to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development. He said he hoped the network would expand to increase its operational efficiency. The network will serve as a forum for scientists to exchange ideas to create new technologies and innovations in various fields such as culture, society, economy, health care, and the environment. It… Read full this story

Việt Nam-Germany Innovation Network holds founding congress have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.