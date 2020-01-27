Việt Nam focuses on early detection of coronavirus: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam has reiterated the priority given to the prevention and fight against epidemics, as the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) continues to rise.
Speaking at a meeting of the steering committee on the prevention of new and dangerous diseases and epidemics held in Hà Nội on Sunday, the official said the Government and Prime Minister remain attentive to the situation.
A total of 17 Vietnamese students and their relatives are in Wuhan city in the Chinese province of Hubei – the centre of an acute respiratory disease caused by nCoV. The students are in a stable health and psychological condition, and none have been recorded as having the virus, the Vietnamese Embassy in China said on Sunday.Vietjet Air gets exceptional permission to fly Chinese back to Wuhan
Deputy Transport Minister Lê Anh Tuấn has said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has allowed Vietjet Air to operate four flights from the central province of Khánh Hòa to the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – to fly Chinese tourists home.
By the end of January 26, 80 deaths from nCoV and 2,744 infected cases had been reported in China.
