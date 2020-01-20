Viet Nam attends fair on electrical equipment, energy in India

Representatives of businesses cut the ribbon to kick off Vietnamese goods stalls in India. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Le

More than 40 Vietnamese enterprises, policy-making agencies and trade promotion organisations are participating in an electrical and energy equipment fair which opened on January 18 at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Paradesh state of India.

Covering an area of 80,000 sq.m, the Elecrama 2020 attracts over 1,200 enterprises, agencies and organisations from 60 countries and territories worldwide exhibiting products, machines, equipment, technical solutions and services in the field of electricity and electronics.

Apart from displaying traditional products such as household electricity, power transmission technology and railway power, the fair also introduces equipment and technology related to new and renewable energy.

In the framework of the event, many conferences, workshops and forums introducing new technologies and future consumer trends, exchanges and business matching events have been also arranged to promote partnerships in this field.

Elecrama is a specialised fair sponsored by the Indian government. It is held every two years in rotation in major cities of India.

This year’s fair will last until January 22. — VNS