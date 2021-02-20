Video chat held for VN peacekeepers in S Sudan

Vietnamese military officers wave goodbye to their relatives and colleagues as they were about to board the plane to head to South Sudan in late November last year. VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Văn Lanh HÀ NỘI — A live video conference between Vietnamese officers currently on UN peacekeeping duties in South Sudan and their relatives and representatives of the Vietnamese Government was held on Monday in Hà Nội. Themed “Journey for Peace”, the three-hour event held by the Việt Nam Peacekeeping Operations Department was intended as a gift for officers working far from home and their families as Tết (Lunar New Year) draws near. It also aimed to highlight the notable achievements made by Việt Nam’s more active engagement in UN peacekeeping efforts in recent years by sending two level-two field hospitals to South Sudan. Major General Nguyễn Viết Lượng, political commissar of the Military Medical Hospital, who just returned from the war-torn country, said that together with his time on the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago in 2018, it was one of the most memorable trips of his military life. He said he had seen with his own eyes the devastation and low development of South Sudan – a country a third the size of Việt Nam but with less than 100km of… Read full this story

